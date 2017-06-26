CapMan Oyj: CapMan Nordic Real Estate acquires a residential property in central Aarhus

CapMan Real Estate Press release 26 June 2017 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

CapMan Nordic Real Estate acquires a residential property in central Aarhus

CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has acquired a residential property located at Frederiks Allé 75 in central Aarhus. The property is only 5-minute walk from the main train station and Bruun's Gallery shopping mall.

Frederiks Allé 75 was built in the 19th century and total 3,602 square metres. There are 29 rent-regulated residential units and one retail unit on the ground floor. The transaction is done in partnership with local asset manager Crescendo A/S.

"We are excited about this addition to our already strong residential portfolio in Denmark. We see further potential in the Danish residential market especially in centrally-located properties in areas like Aarhus. We are also happy to work with our strong local partner Crescendo with whom we expect to complete similar deals in the future," comments Torsten Bjerregaard, Managing Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

"Frederiks Allé 75 has an excellent location near by the main train station and Bruun's Gallery. In the future, we will continue to renovate and improve the property. We are also very happy to co-operate with the international capital fund CapMan Nordic Real Estate," says Bo Helligsoe, CEO at Crescendo A/S.

Bech-Bruun was the main law firm on the transaction and Danske Bank provided the bank financing.

Frederiks Allé 75 is the CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund's 20th investment overall and its 10th in Denmark. CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has in the past few years been building a residential portfolio comprising properties in central cities in Denmark including Copenhagen and Frederiksberg. The focus of the €273 million fund is to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities. The fund was established in 2013.

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Bjerregaard, Managing Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +45 33 43 63 70

Bo Helligsoe, CEO, Crescendo A/S, tel +45 87 33 44 81



CapMan

www.capman.fi

(http://www.capman.fi/)twitter.com/CapManPE (https://twitter.com/capmanpe)

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 100 private equity professionals and manages €2.8 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.



Crescendo A/S

www.crescendo.dk (http://www.crescendo.dk/)

Crescendo is an investment company located in Denmark. Crescendo have identified, acquired and managed investments in real estate and renewable energy in Denmark and Northern Europe for more than 15 years. Crescendo has today 60 real estate and 7renewable energy professionals and manages €0.5 billion in assets.

