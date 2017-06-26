

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced approval of US$184 million in initial funding for the South Flank sustaining mine project in the central Pilbara, Western Australia.



BHP President Operations, Minerals Australia, Mike Henry, said the funding would generate several hundred construction jobs and provide exciting opportunities for Western Australian suppliers.



The company noted that the South Flank project, which will leverage and expand the existing Mining Area C hub, is BHP's preferred option to replace production from the 80 Mtpa (100 per cent basis) Yandi mine when it reaches the end of its economic life in the early-to-mid 2020s.



The project is expected to be submitted for Board approval in the middle of the 2018 calendar year, with first ore targeted in the 2021 calendar year and ramp-up timed to coincide with the ramp-down of Yandi. Full development of South Flank would generate several thousand jobs during construction.



The initial funding will be used primarily for the expansion of accommodation facilities to support current and future workforce requirements.



The capital cost for South Flank is expected to be in the range of US$30 to US$40 per tonne, with expenditure fitting within WAIO's previously indicated average sustaining capital expenditure of US$4 per tonne over the next five years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX