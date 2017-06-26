

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note on Monday despite firm cues from Asian markets. Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on short-covering while the dollar weakened due to low U.S. Treasury yields amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates again later this year.



Other commodities also stabilized after a turbulent week, while gold held flat ahead of a slew of key U.S. economic data due this week as well as a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



U.S. data on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, personal income and spending, pending home sales and revised first-quarter GDP are slated for release this week.



The Ifo Institute's German business climate reading will be released later today, with economists expecting slight fall in business morale this month, compared with the previous month's reading.



The euro showed little reaction to news that Italy's government is bailing out two banks in the Venice region at a cost of 5.2bn euros.



Meanwhile, Britain's minister in charge of Brexit talks warned Sunday that a Tory leadership election to oust Prime Minister Theresa May would be 'catastrophic' for negotiations.



David Davis further said he was 'pretty sure' Britain could reach a satisfactory deal with the European Union, and that no deal would be better than a 'punishment deal.'



The British Chambers of Commerce forecast U.K. growth to remain anemic over the next few years, but upgraded its growth outlook for 2017 to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent, citing strong global growth outlook. Sterling's recent weakness is likely to boost short-term export activity this year, the lobby said.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded from multi-month lows and positive housing market data spurred optimism about the economy.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent while the Dow edged down marginally.



European markets ended Friday's session with modest losses as investors monitored oil price movements and kept a close eye on developments at the EU Summit in Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index slid 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.



