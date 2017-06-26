

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Monks Investment Trust plc (MNKS.L) reported net return on ordinary activities before tax of 406.6 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2017 compared to a loss of 3.0 million pounds, previous year. Net return per ordinary share was 189.41 pence compared to a loss of 1.96 pence. On Revenue basis, net return per ordinary share increased to 2.36 pence from 2.31 pence.



The Board recommended that a single final dividend of 1.25 pence should be paid for the year. This is the minimum required to maintain the company's investment trust status.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX