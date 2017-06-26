

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



Producer prices for manufactured products rose 4.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.0 percent climb in April. The measure has been rising since November last year.



The PPI inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of manufacturing of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, as well as oil products, the agency said.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 3.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively in May from a year ago.



The import price index surged 9.7 percent annually in May and export prices went up by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent from April, when it increased by 0.2 percent.



