LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LTD Otakikpo Operational Update June 26 2017 26-Jun-2017 / 07:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2017 *LEKOIL Limited * ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") *Otakikpo Operational Update* *Full Cargo Lifted from FSO Ailsa Craig* LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration, development and production company with a focus on Africa, is pleased to announce its second export from the Otakikpo Marginal Field ("Otakikpo") in OML 11. Approximately 250,000 barrels of gross production have been lifted from the FSO Ailsa Craig by Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited ("Shell Trading"), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSA, RDSB). Under the terms of the Crude Sales Agreement with Shell Trading, the Company is due to receive its share of the payment for this crude within the next month. With regular liftings from Otakikpo underway, the Company does not intend to provide updates for each export. The Company expects to provide export updates concurrent with the Company's reporting dates going forward. Current production at Otakikpo is approximately 5,500 bopd. The Company continues to focus on ramping up to Phase One target production of 10,000 bopd. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*LEKOIL Limited* |+44 20 7920 3150 | |Alfred Castaneda, Investor |+44 20 7920 3150 | |Relations | | |Hamilton Esi, Corporate | | |Communications | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Strand Hanson Limited (Financial |+44 20 7409 3494 | |& Nominated Adviser)* | | |James Harris / James Spinney / | | |Ritchie Balmer | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint |+44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 | |Broker)* |7878 3447 | |Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*BMO Capital Markets (Joint |+44 20 7236 1010 | |Broker)* | | |Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas| | |Rider | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Tavistock (Financial PR)* |+44 20 7920 3150 | |Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward / | | |Merlin Marr-Johnson | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ *Background to Otakikpo* Otakikpo is sited in a coastal swamp location in oil mining lease (OML) 11, adjacent to the shoreline in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta. LEKOIL Nigeria exercises the rights and benefits of its 40% Participating and Economic interest in Otakikpo via the Farm-in Agreement and Joint Operating Agreement signed on 17 May 2014 with Green Energy International Limited ("GEIL"), the Operator. The Company holds 90% of the economic interests in LEKOIL Nigeria. LEKOIL Limited's economic interest in Otakikpo therefore equates to 36%. The Otakikpo Joint Venture (LEKOIL as Financial and Technical Partner to GEIL) began operations in December 2014. Ministerial consent was granted by the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria in June 2015. LEKOIL funded the costs of development and is entitled to recover this expenditure preferentially from 88 per cent. of production cash flow from Otakikpo. The Otakikpo Field Development Plan consists of two phases. Phase 1 comprises the recompletions of two wells, Otakikpo-002 and Otakikpo-003, with the installation of an Early Production Facility of 10,000 bopd capacity and export via shuttle tanker. Phase 2 covers the subsequent incremental development of the rest of the field with a new Central Processing Facility and new wells expected. Otakikpo commenced commercial production in 2017. h-ends- Language: English ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 4341 End of Announcement EQS News Service 586093 26-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=524bf3f76e0f421770279a5e67ce69b5&application_id=586093&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

