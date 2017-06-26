sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,276 Euro		+0,044
+0,19 %
WKN: 909716 ISIN: GB0009123323 Ticker-Symbol: UEH 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPARTON CORPORATION
SPARTON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPARTON CORPORATION17,10+5,76 %
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC23,276+0,19 %