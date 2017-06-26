

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent press speculation, Aerospace & Defense company Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) confirmed it is in advanced discussions to acquire the whole of the issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corp.



Sparton's Engineered Components & Products or 'ECP' division is Ultra's 50/50 partner in the long-standing ERAPSCO joint venture. Should Ultra acquire Sparton, it intends to sell Sparton's other business, the Manufacturing & Design Services or 'MDS' division.



In 2014, ERAPSCO was awarded an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract by the US Navy which runs until 2019; US$664 million of purchase orders have been received in the first four years and a further $160 million of purchase orders are expected to be added in fiscal year 2018.



Ultra's participation in the ERAPSCO joint venture has brought an extensive knowledge, experience and proven performance to a major customer, the US DoD. Ultra is in a unique position to 'preserve the status quo' for the US Navy and help to ensure that the delivery of critical assets to this major customer is not interrupted.



The acquisition, if agreed, is expected to be funded by Ultra's existing debt facilities and an equity placing of new shares representing up to 9.99 per cent. of Ultra's existing ordinary share capital.The acquisition of Sparton and the disposal of MDS, if completed, are not expected to alter Ultra's objective of returning to a through-cycle target of 85% cash conversion in the medium term.



