TOKYO, June 26, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the "Honda SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2017" (Sustainability Report) summarizing Honda's approach to sustainability as well as initiatives Honda has undertaken based on key challenges identified in non-financial areas.In this year's Sustainability Report, Honda placed the 2030 Vision and the materiality matrix as the first two contents of the Sustainability Management section that immediately follows the Top Message. With this order of contents, Honda is expressing its determination to fulfill its 2030 Vision and strongly work toward solving key issues under the leadership of its top executive.The 2030 Vision represents Honda's vision to continue growing together with society in a sustainable manner. Toward the fulfillment of the 2030 Vision, Honda will strive to transform and advance the value of its existing businesses in the midst of the rapid change happening to the business environment so that Honda can continue contributing toward solving various societal issues. In addition, Honda will strive to create unprecedented value in not only its existing fields, but also new fields and provide such new value to society.The materiality matrix is a two-dimensional framework that visualizes areas Honda needs to focus on from two perspectives, namely the importance to stakeholders and importance to Honda. By developing and utilizing a materiality matrix based on the 2030 Vision, all potential issues were considered and covered. The key issues identified will be reflected in company-wide strategies and incorporated into business activities. With that, Honda strives to fulfill the 2030 Vision.As with last year, striving to further increase the quality and quantity of the information it discloses, Honda prepared this year's Sustainability Report in accordance with the "Comprehensive" option of the GRI(1) (Global Reporting Initiative) G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines.The G4 Guidelines also define the GRI Content Index, which is a reporting template that offers a quick overview of reported sustainability information. GRI verified that the GRI Content Index of the Honda SUSTAINABLE REPORT 2017 is accurate.Through its Sustainability Report, Honda will continue reporting to its stakeholders about how the corporate activities of the Honda Group are connected to society in various ways. Moreover, Honda will incorporate stakeholder feedback to Honda's sustainability-focused management for the future to increase its corporate value and to better contribute to the realization of a sustainable society. With that, Honda will strive to be a company society wants to exist.(1) GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) is a global institution and a collaborating center of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), that develops globally applicable guidelines for sustainability reporting.