

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK, HIK.L) announced the planned retirement of Michael Raya, CEO of the US business, effective at the end of the current year. The Group also announced organisational changes to the US business.



From 1 July 2017, the US business will be organized into two entities: a US Generics Division; and a US Injectables Division. Brian Hoffmann has been promoted to President of the US Generics Division. Riad Mishlawi has been promoted to the role of CEO, Injectables Division, responsible for all injectable operations globally, including the newly formed US Injectables Division.



