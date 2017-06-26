Philips Unveils IntelliVue X3 in Europe for Continuous Critical Care Patient Monitoring During In-hospital Transport

AMSTERDAM, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New technology integrates seamlessly into IntelliVue Patient Monitoring system to deliver real-time data records and enhance clinical decision support

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG AEX: PHIA), a global health technology company, today announced the release of the IntelliVue X3 in Europe. Designed for portable, uninterrupted monitoring during in-hospital transport and at the bedside, IntelliVue X3 provides an intuitive smart-phone-style operation that quickly and easily enables continuous monitoring during transport for the most critical patients.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527041/Philips_IntelliVue_X3.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527044/Philips_IntelliVue_X3_2.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527045/Philips_IntelliVue_X3_3.jpg )



When patients are transferred from one department to another, clinicians often struggle with incomplete data records leading to inefficiency due to multiple systems operating independently. Getting a complete view into patient data to allow for informed clinical decision support requires manual steps and can contribute to a higher potential for error, especially when dealing with critical care patients. IntelliVue X3 integrates seamlessly into the existing IntelliVue Patient Monitoring system, including bedside and transport monitors, the clinical network and Philips family of central stations. Data from the IntelliVue X3 is also integrated into mobile applications, the hospital network, and interfaces that connect the system to other medical devices and to the hospital's electronic medical record (EMR) system. As part of this larger Patient Monitoring portfolio, X3 assists clinicians in providing the best possible care for patients across all levels of acuity and supporting institution-wide standardization.

"The challenge of delivering care efficiently and effectively within hospitals' acute environments continues to increase," said Felix Baader, Business Leader, Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions, Philips. "Health systems need accurate and transparent information and processes to help clinical staff make faster, more consistent decisions based on patient conditions and history. With the development of the IntelliVue X3, we're aiming to ensure that data isn't being lost during transitions and that we're able to better equip clinicians with the information they need, when they need it."

In addition to providing complete data records, IntelliVue X3 provides a comprehensive and scalable set of market-leading clinical measurements, ranging from basic to advanced monitoring. It allows for advanced monitoring during stationary and transport situations, including dual invasive blood pressure, built in mainstream CO2, a choice between three SpO2 technologies and state-of-the-art ECG/Arrhythmia.

Through its integration with the IntelliVue Patient Monitoring system, the IntelliVue X3 expands on Philips' continuing commitment and leadership in patient monitoring, providing an enterprise-level solution comprised of high data security IT products. The IntelliVue X3 has received the CE Mark in Europe. Pending 510(k), not available for sale in the U.S. For more information on Philips full suite of patient monitoring solutions, visit www.philips.co.uk/healthcare/solutions/patient-monitoring .

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 70,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found athttp://www.philips.com/newscenter.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Mobile: +1-978-221-8919

Email: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

Ingrid Mitchell

Philips Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions

Tel: +1-978-482-5949

Mobile: +1-617-599-6624

Email: ingrid.e.mitchell@philips.com