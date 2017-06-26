Navetti to Lead High Level Discussion on the Influence of Pricing Strategy on Enterprise Value

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As the premium choice for pricing software and consultancy services, Navetti will be leading a publicized high-profile discussion panel tomorrow, June 26, at the European Pricing Summit in Berlin. Ingemar Ylikangas, Vice President of Sales at Navetti, renowned European pricing wiz, and one of Europe's leading pricing systems experts, will be guiding some of the world's foremost experts in pricing optimization through an in-depth dialogue on the importance of C-Level involvement in pricing transformations. Understanding risk factors, potential points of internal contention, and proven strategies for defining and communicating the right incentives for and to the different areas within the business organization are imperative to a successful pricing project. "Creating enterprise value is one of the CEO's main responsibilities," explains Ylikangas, "and price is one of the most effective factors influencing enterprise value. Companies with high pricing power always involve the C-Level in their pricing strategy. It's time to talk about why."

Navetti offers a unique combination of advanced price optimization software and consulting expertise. Navetti PricePoint' is the acclaimed software suite, an essential tool for day-to-day price optimization across all aspects of pricing strategy. This is supported by the expertise of the consultants at Navetti Consult' that help customers achieve increased profits faster through insightful value-based pricing strategies and rapid system deployment. Originally developed to solve the complex pricing challenges in large international B2B markets, Navetti's approach of Operational Pricing is today equally at home in B2C e-commerce applications, as demonstrated by a large and growing number of blue-chip customers

