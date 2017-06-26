Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-shanghai-2017-en/GSMA/

Company: GSMA Event: Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017

Jun 28 Jul 1, 2017

Shanghai, CN Web: http://www.gsma.com

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005298/en/

Contacts:

PR

GSMA Press Office

pressoffice@gsma.com

