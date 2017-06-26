PureCircle Announces First Stevia Antioxidant Product for Food & Beverages

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PureCircle (PURE.LSE), the world's leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners and flavors for the global beverage and food industry, today announces it has developed the first commercially viable stevia antioxidant product providing food and beverage companies new access to health and wellness ingredients for their consumers.

While researchers have known that antioxidants are present in stevia plants, PureCircle is the first company to be able to extract them from the stevia leaf for use in food and beverage products. PureCircle has created a unique process for extracting and purifying this plant- based antioxidant ingredient at a global scale.

The company's antioxidant product has a clean taste profile with a hint of sweetness. PureCircle is currently sampling the new product with customers with full rollout expected after anticipated US regulatory approval in 2018.

Experts believe antioxidants help inhibit and slow down the damage caused by free radicals in the body. Consumers' desire for these health benefits has driven an increase in product launches with antioxidant claims by +18% over the past five years.*

This new stevia antioxidant will extend PureCircle's portfolio beyond its innovative flavor modifiers and great-tasting sweeteners. This product enables PureCircle to broaden its offerings, providing customers with a spectrum of plant-based stevia ingredients.

Commenting on the announcement, Faith Son, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, said:

"Stevia as an antioxidant will further support beverage and food companies in providing their customers with health benefits and great-tasting products containing compounds commonly found in 'superfoods' such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and grains. Although it has been known that stevia plants contain antioxidants, the ability to extract is a major commercial advance."

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the only company that combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality innovative stevia sweeteners.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.

PureCircle will continue to: lead in research, development and innovation; produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners using all necessary and appropriate methods of production; and be a resource and innovation partner for food and beverage companies.

Founded in 2002, PureCircle is continually investing in breakthrough research and development and it currently has 72 stevia-related approved patents and 200 pending.

PureCircle has offices around the world with the global headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia .

. PureCircle's shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

* Data provided by Mintel GNPD

