Harvest Global Investments First to Qualify for Swiss-HK Mutual Recognition of Funds Scheme

Harvest Global Investments ('Harvest'), the Chinese and Asian markets specialist asset manager, announces that they are the first firm to qualify funds for the Switzerland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme ('the MRF scheme'), established in December 2016.

The MRF scheme allows Swiss investors to allocate funds to Harvest's China Equity and Asia Frontier strategies. Together, these strategies have exposure to all Chinese investment channels, including Hong Kong listed securities and to frontier Asian markets including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

The China Equity strategy capitalises on long-term upward trends in Chinese markets including alternative energy, software and internet, consumption upgrade, and innovative technology. The Asia Frontier strategy identifies opportunities linked to significant structural themes, such as China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative and the growth of consumption and tourism-related industries.

Swiss investors will benefit from Harvest's team of investment professionals, who combine unparalleled local knowledge with an international outlook. Given the complexity and structural changes occurring in Chinese and Asian frontier markets, it is imperative that investors rely on investment advice gleaned from first-hand experience of these issues. Harvest's investment process combines deep-dive quantitative and fundamental research that is conducted in line with the themes and macro insights identified by their Investment Committee.

Ashley Dale, Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Marketing Officer:"At Harvest, we're investing in China and Asia as the region grows into an innovation hub. As Swiss investors are looking to diversify their portfolios, the Switzerland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme will now provide them with access to our local investment expertise.

"Our investment team combines an international pedigree with granular local insights when looking for alpha opportunities. The on-the-ground team understands how policy decisions impact local markets and the complexities of risk in on-shore and off-shore Chinese markets as well as frontier Asian markets. Our investment team has the knowledge and expertise to identify companies primed for quantum growth."

