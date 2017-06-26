Agreement for the acquisition by Natixis of 50,04% of the shares of Dalenys

Dalenys (Brussels:NYS) (Paris:NYS)(ISIN BE0946620946 -- Mnemo NYS) has been informed of the signing of an agreement with respect to the acquisition by the banking group Natixis of 50,04% of the shares of Dalenys held by the majority shareholders of Dalenys, i.e. Saint-Georges Finance and the founder of Dalenys, Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier.

The price per share amounts to 9 EUR, which amounts to a premium of 38% on the weighted average share price of the Dalenys share over the last three months and 46% on the weighted average share price over the last 30 days. Dalenys has been informed that the completion of this transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, i.e. obtaining the regulatory authorisations and the prior divestment of the Telecom pole. The acquisition equally applies to the beneficiary shares with voting rights held by Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier.

In accordance with the Belgian takeover legislation, once completed, this acquisition will be followed by a mandatory takeover bid of the remaining shares and warrants of Dalenys. This takeover bid will be unconditional.

This combination is unanimously supported by the board of directors, including its independent directors, for whom the natural combination will allow Dalenys to move on to a new development stage. In the timespan of a few years, Dalenys has succeeded in becoming the first French Fintech, with a technologically performing offer, which has persuaded the largest eTraders and merchants with physical sale locations, such as Oscaro, Burger King-Quick, Made.com, Interflora, AlloPneus, lastminute.com or Winamax. The challenge is now at European level, and the alliance with Natixis, which is a historical partner of the group for the connection to the interbanking networks, will stimulate the success and the international development of Dalenys.

Natixis has published a press release on the combination, hereto attached.

About Dalenys

Founded in 2002 by Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier, Dalenys NYS (formerly Rentabiliweb) offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants. As the number 1 of French Fintech businesses according to Frenchweb in June 2016, the solutions of Dalenys integrate transactional and marketing data to increase the conversion of the customers during their purchasing path. WIth over 200 employees in France and abroad, publicly traded on Euronext Brussels and Paris (C compartment), the company rigorously applies the ten principles laid down by the UN Global Compact and is eligible to the FCPI investment funds and to the French PEA-PME savings plan. Company website: www.dalenys.com

This press release is published in accordance with article 8, §1 of the Belgian Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on takeover bids.

Appendix, Natixis press release: https://www.natixis.com/natixis/upload/docs/application/pdf/2017-06/2017-06-26_pr_natixis_2017-06-26_08-19-50_71.pdf

