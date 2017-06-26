Adds choice and convenience for businesses, students and patients



BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 2017-06-26 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a leading provider of international payment and receivables solutions, today announced the addition of PayPal to its options for businesses, students and patients making cross-border payments via its platform. Flywire will add PayPal as a new payment method for payers in Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. The integration will streamline payment reconciliation for clients that offer Flywire for international transactions, and give businesses, students and patients another popular option when making those payments.



Flywire provides businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare providers with the ability to offer customers a highly-tailored, international payment experience - customized by country, currency and vertical. The platform helps client organizations streamline the management and tracking of international receivables.



PayPal has more than 200 million active account holders that use its platform to make payments around the world via mobile devices, in an app, or in person. It has become one of the most popular payment methods available.



"PayPal's technology leads the industry in payment processing options," said Jason Smith, Global Channel Sales, PayPal. "We are pleased to deliver Flywire's customers a secure and effective way to conduct international financial transactions."



"We're very pleased to be able offer PayPal as another core payment option for our clients and their customers," said Ryan Frere, Vice President of Global Payments for Flywire. "It furthers our objective of taking the friction out of international payments and making them every bit as familiar, easy and convenient as domestic payments."



About Flywire Flywire is a leading provider of international payment solutions, connecting businesses and institutions with other businesses and consumers on six continents. Introduced six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18 countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure, Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking.



Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with international operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.



