LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced the number of iManage resellers in EMEA has increased by a record 25% since the start of the year, reinforcing the important role the partner channel plays in delivering solutions to iManage's growing customer base.

iManage made the announcement one day in advance of its annual EMEA user conference, ConnectLive, at ConnectLive Partner Day, a hosted event that brings together iManage reseller partners from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Resellers that entered into a partnership agreement with iManage in 2017 include WMA in Serbia, C5 Alliance in the Channel Islands, ImageWare in Switzerland and PSA Consulting in Norway. The addition of these resellers expands iManage's territorial reach into new geographic areas as well as provides additional support services, including managed services and data security.

"iManage resellers are a key part of our company's success -- they support the majority of our EMEA customers and provide an array of solutions that help them meet their requirements," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "We are committed to supporting our partner community and investing in its continued success. Over the past year, we made several new products available for partners to sell, including cutting-edge security offerings such as iManage Threat Manager and iManage Security Policy Manager. With the addition of game changing AI offerings like iManage RAVN, our partners will have even more ways to deliver value to customers."

Beyond expanding its reseller network, iManage has increased its network of Global Technology Partners by 30%. New technology partners for 2017 include Kutana, Novaplex, Practice Engine, Zylpha, Enable PLC, ExpressDocs, OnIt, ThreadKM, DocSolid, Beadledoms, Cognitiv+, Closing Folders and Nitro. This expansion allows iManage to move into new solution areas such as Adobe Sign Integration, document capture and business process automation that extend the power of iManage Work.

iManage has also added to its EMEA Training Partner Programme with iTrain Direct joining existing EMEA training partners IRIS and Co-Op to deliver training on all the latest iManage solutions, including iManage Work 10.

"The iManage Work 10 certification process has provided iTrain Direct the skills and confidence to deliver the best service to our clients," said Chris Davies, Director & Consultant, iTrain Direct. "The training was relevant, practical and engaging. We had access to technical and training documentation, webinars, a dedicated demonstration site and guidance on the key features and the many benefits iManage Work 10 delivers. We know our training services have taken a leap forward -- being a certified training provider gives clients confidence that iTrain Direct can deliver an elevated standard of iManage training to the EMEA region."

