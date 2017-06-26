Woobi to Speak at Mobile World Congress, Shanghai

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading adtech firm Woobi will participate in a Mobile Advertising panel at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. Woobi's CBDO, Liran Chen, will be on stage in Shanghai on June 28th.

The panel discussion, which includes participants from Woobi, Ansible, Inmoji and CNNMoney, will explore new opportunities for brands and media in mobile advertising, and how mobile technologies and data can help brands more effectively target their audience, create a deeper engagement, and a stronger brand affinity.

The summit is an expansion of the MMIX Summit in Barcelona. It includes key players from the industry, including operators, content producers, distribution platform broadcasters, as well as technology providers within the digital entertainment ecosystem and many more.

"Mobile is driving a huge change in how we reach, address, attract and react to audiences and consumers, It was very evident to me in my previous position as CEO of Carat Israel," says Liran Chen, Woobi's CBDO. "Understanding the brand's need to stand out by creating a unique, personalized experience for each user, that actually adds value to whatever activity he is immersed in, is the appeal of Woobi's programmatic in-game video ad offering, and a highly effective way for brands to leverage the immense time spent on mobile games and the deep user data to become a user's brand of choice. It is a great honor to be invited by the GSMA to speak on such an important industry topic, and sharing the stage with true mobile experts is something I really look forward to."

Woobi's programmatic in-game video platform enables brands and agencies to plan around audiences, buy when users are open to engage and optimize their global advertising, based on performance-driven data.

Our programmatic platform enables our advertisers a single gateway into games, removing the barrier for advertisers who are looking for new, sizzling and engaging ways to reach and engage with their target audience.

