Fidelity National Information Services, FIS™, (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it intends to make an offering, subject to market and other considerations, of senior notes denominated in euro and pounds sterling in one or more tranches with intermediate maturities (the "Senior Notes"). FIS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to pay for up to $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers commenced today, including accrued and unpaid interest. Any net proceeds remaining will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchase or repayment of certain of FIS' outstanding debt securities, which it may accomplish through other tender offers, open market purchases or calls for redemption, or its other outstanding indebtedness.

Barclays Bank PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies may be obtained by contacting Barclays Bank PLC at 5 The North Colonnade, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4BB, United Kingdom, Telephone: 1-888-603-5847; or J.P. Morgan Securities plc at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP, United Kingdom, Telephone: 44-207-134-2468, Attention: Head of Debt Syndicate and Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets Group. The Senior Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2016.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Senior Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Senior Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 57,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard Poor's 500 Index.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. FIS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the risk that the offering described herein is not completed, the risk that the proceeds are not able to be used for the purposes stated as a result of unforeseen circumstances and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FIS's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with the SEC.

