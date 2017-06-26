Company announcement No 32/2017- 26 June 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 463,538 297.60 137,950,452.61 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2017 - - - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 June 2017 1,250 321.68 402,101.25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2017 30,500 323.01 9,851,689.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 June 2017 28,500 321.13 9,152,250.60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 June 2017 6,201 316.88 1,964,966.06 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 529,989 300.61 159,321,459.62 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 671,676 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



