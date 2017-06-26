

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation eased in May, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Producer prices advanced 5.3 percent year-on-year in May, following April's 6 percent increase.



Excluding energy, producer prices increased only 2.6 percent after rising 2.8 percent in the previous month. Prices of energy surged 13.2 percent from a year ago.



Data showed that consumer goods prices climbed 2.6 percent and capital goods prices gained 1 percent. Prices of intermediate goods grew 3.4 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the same pace of increase as seen in April.



