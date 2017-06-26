The Huatacondo solar park in northern Chile is being constructed by AustrianSolar Chile SpA, which has collaborated with Germany's Oppenhoff & Partner on contractual matters.

A 98 MW solar power plant in northern Chile by AustrianSolar Chile SpA has leaned on German independent law firm Oppenhoff & Partner for legal and contractual advice.

The Huatacondo plant - a $196 million project located in 100 kilometers south of Pozo Almonte in the Chilean region of Tarapacá - is owned by Santiago-based Desarrollos Fotovoltaicos de Chile (DFC), with AustrianSolar Chile SpA acting as the EPC and operations and ...

