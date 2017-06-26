As from June 27, 2017, B&B TOOLS Aktiebolag will be listed under its new company name Bergman & Beving Aktiebolag.



New company name: Bergman & Beving Aktiebolag ----------------------------------------------------- New short name: BERG B ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0000101362 ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 793 -----------------------------------------------------



