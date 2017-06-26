COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Sparebank1 Bolig € 1bn 17/24

Post-stabilisation notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

EUR 1,000,000,000 Norwegian Covered Bonds due 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS1637099026 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.375% Norwegian Covered Bonds backed by prime Norwegian residential mortgages due 26 June 2024 (soft bullet) Stabilising Coordinator:

Stabilisation Manager s: Commerzbank AG

BNP

Danske Bank

DekaBank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.