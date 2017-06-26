Itiviti Delivers Multi-protocol Automated Testing for CSE System

CHICAGO, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets, have partnered to deliver a state-of-the-art automated testing solution to enable continuous integration testing and defect reporting in the CSE's multi-protocol trading environment.

To deliver the solution, CSE deployed VeriFIX by Itiviti, the industry standard in automated testing, with multiple FIX protocol versions as well as proprietary binary protocols in order to implement full regression testing of order entry, market data feeds, and regulatory requirements for the CSE Trading System. This full regression testing suite facilitates validation of complete trading workflows across all protocols and interfaces.

"Itiviti has enabled CSE to regression test our platform and receive automation quality benefits both of which has added operational efficiencies to our release cycles," said David Timpany, Vice President, Technology & Operations for CSE. "Our regression testing time frame has been reduced from multiple people for four weeks to an overnight automated test run with defect report generation. With next day feedback to our development team, we have dramatically decreased the defect turnaround timeframe. These improvements will help us to continue offering our clients a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

Multi-protocol technologies are a top priority at Itiviti. Itiviti's solutions support both industry standard and proprietary protocols and are available for firms looking to redesign or scale-up their trading technology for future client demand.

"We are pleased to continue to partner with CSE to accelerate deployment of CSE's Trading System and help achieve cost and system efficiencies," said Jesper Alfredsson, President Americas, Itiviti. "Our work with CSE is another example of how Itiviti can help achieve test automation for FIX and proprietary protocols."

Firms that invest in multi-protocol technologies will be the leaders in offering high quality, reliable market access for a broader range of market participants.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining daily operations, while gaining a sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 customers worldwide, Itiviti was formed by uniting Orc Group, a leader in trading and electronic execution, and CameronTec Group, the global standard in financial messaging infrastructure and connectivity. From its foundation in 2016, Itiviti has a staff of 400 and an estimated annual revenue of SEK 700 million.

Itiviti is committed to continuous innovation to deliver trading infrastructure built for today's dynamic markets, offering highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

About CSE

CSE,

The Exchange for Entrepreneurs

®, is home to more than 300 listed companies covering a broad range of industry sectors. CSE provides trade execution, smart routing, risk management, compliance and market information services for Canadian listed securities across multiple markets. Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2004, the CSE is designed to facilitate the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Itiviti

Jesper Alfredsson, President Americas, Itiviti, Tel: +1-312-541-4500, jesper.alfredsson@itiviti.com

Megan Geldman, Senior Marketing Manager Americas, Itiviti, Tel: +1-312-541-4181, megan.geldman@itiviti.com

www.itiviti.com

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn

CSE

David Timpany, Vice President, Technology & Operations, CSE, Tel: 416-367-7355, david.timpany@thecse.com

www.thecse.com; CSE blog at http://blog.thecse.com

Follow the CSE on social media on Twitter @CSE_News and on Instagram and Facebook @CanadianSecuritiesExchange

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-delivers-multi-protocol-automated-testing-for-cse-system,c2294834

The following files are available for download: