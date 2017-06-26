

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech Economic confidence weakened for the second straight month in June, though marginally, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 12.3 in June from 12.4 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index fell notably to 3.8 in June from 6.0 in May. Moreover, the latest reading was the weakest in ten months.



The survey revealed that consumers were concerned about overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained almost unchanged compared to May.



Meanwhile, the business confidence index strengthened to 14.4 in June from 13.9 in the prior month. Among entrepreneurs, confidence increased in industry, construction and trade.



