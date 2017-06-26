SEAT Shows the Arona for the First Time From the Air

MARTORELL, Spain, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The public get s its first glimpse of the new crossover hanging from a helicopter 300 metres above the ground

The Arona is being presented today in Barcelona as part of the largest product offensive in the history of SEAT

Flying through the air suspended from a cable attached to a helicopter. This is how SEAT showed off its new creation, the Arona, for the first time. And the feat took place in Barcelona, the brand's home town, where the compact crossover has gone from being a sketch to a full-fledged vehicle. Dangling over the city's beachfront, residents and bathers alike were treated to this surprising aerial exhibition and got a glimpse of the car's silhouette, which will ultimately be revealed today.

- A crossover 300 metres above the sea: The Arona spent an hour flying parallel to the Barcelona coastline. Dangling from a 20 metre long cable from a helicopter moving at 80 km/h, the new model hugged the shoreline 300 metres above sea level.

- From Barcelona to the world: This crossover is created in Barcelona: it was designed, developed and manufactured in the company's facilities in Martorell. Precisely for this reason, the brand wanted the residents of the city to be the first to get a look at its latest creation before taking it to the 80 countries where SEAT exports 81% of its output.

- Preview to its worldwide presentation: The general outline of the new Arona was hinted at from a distance, but the details of its design will not be revealed until this afternoon, at the teaser event being held in Barcelona for journalists from all over the World. Following its international presentation in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Arona will be reaching dealerships at the end of the year.

- An urbanite exploring new territories. The Arona will be the company's first model to explore the constantly growing segment of the compact crossovers.

- A trio of all-roaders: The new crossover is the second pillar of SEAT's range of all-roaders together with the Ateca, which was presented last year, and the future large SUV, whose name remains a mystery, scheduled for launch in 2018. With the Arona, the company is making progress with its largest product offensive to date, following the Ibiza and the Leon.

