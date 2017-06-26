

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash up to $2 billion aggregate principal amount of its securities. The Tender Offers will expire on July 24, 2017.



FIS also announced it intends to make an offering of senior notes denominated in euro and pounds sterling in one or more tranches with intermediate maturities. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to pay for up to $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers commenced on Monday, including accrued and unpaid interest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX