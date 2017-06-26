WELLESLEY HILLS, MA and BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today announced a strategic partnership with global consulting firm aggity to deliver intelligent cross-channel campaigns throughout Spain, Portugal and Mexico. The partnership will meet the growing marketing technology needs of the respective markets. As part of their agreement, aggity will provide customer engagement services using the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub' solution, which combines the power of RedPoint's market-leading customer data platform to create rich, dynamic unified customer profiles with its real-time customer interaction platform that intelligently optimizes customer engagement across all touchpoints and enterprise business functions.

With RedPoint, enterprises have a hub for connecting all their customer data, driving real-time decisions and intelligently orchestrating engagement with their customers. RedPoint was recently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs, which evaluated the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub. 1 The RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub is an evolutionary step designed to help organizations improve customer engagement as a means of sustaining profitable revenue growth.

"Enterprises are increasingly looking to optimize customer engagement across all touchpoints and enterprise business functions, and RedPoint's leading Customer Enagement Hub more than meets this need," said aggity President and CEO Oscar Pierre. "Our clients are always looking for the best technologies, and partnering with a customer engagement technology leader like RedPoint will help us deliver on our promise to provide exceptional cross-channel marketing services."

In a recent report, Ovum Research Analyst Mila D'Antonio noted, "The company's (RedPoint) open ecosystem gives customers the opportunity to leverage existing investments in customer engagement systems, while incorporating new and emerging technologies. Also, its expertise in data management from the C-level down has worked in its favor for building a data-driven technology that intelligently orchestrates next best actions and connects customer and enterprise insights to better understand customer journeys." 2

"aggity's reputation for excellence and industry-leading service gives me confidence they will deliver RedPoint's technology effectively to a market demanding only the best marketing technologies available," said RedPoint CEO Dale Renner. "aggity is a proven and trusted solutions provider and our partnership gives aggity a best-of-breed marketing automation technology, enabling them to meet the growing demands in their markets while at the same time expanding RedPoint's presence in the European and Latin American markets."

aggity delivers and executes cross-channel communication strategies that engage customers on the right channel with the right offer to attract, retain, and increase loyalty and revenue. Operating in more than 20 countries with over 750 active clients, aggity is one of the fastest growing business management solutions providers headquartered in Spain.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs, Andrew Frank, Christi Eubanks, Lizzy Foo Kune, Martin Kihn, Jake Sorofman, 14 February 2017.

2 On the Radar: RedPoint Global's data management background eases transition to CEH, Mila D'Antonio, 5 April 2017.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About RedPoint Global Inc.

RedPoint Global provides market-leading data management and customer engagement technology that empowers organizations to optimize customer value and deliver their brand promise with high contextual relevance across all touchpoints. The RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub delivers a unified view of each customer, in-line analytics to determine next best actions, and intelligent orchestration to personalize engagement across the enterprise. Leading companies of all sizes trust the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub to power their customer engagement strategy and actuate profitable revenue growth. For more information, visit www.redpoint.net.

About aggity

aggity is a multinational corporation specializing in business management solutions and is headquartered in Barcelona (Spain) and has a central Latin American office in Mexico with satellite offices in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador. The company has centers focused on digital transformation in Spain, Mexico and the United States. aggity has over 750 active clients in more than 20 countries in a variety of sectors including food, finance and insurance, and health and public administration.

Stephanie Cooley

Dotted Line Communications

redpoint@dottedlinecomm.com

415-254-0318



Ruth Bazinet

RedPoint Global

ruth.bazinet@redpoint.net

781-725-0250 ext. 1337