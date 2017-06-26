Appointment underscores growing momentum with record growth and recent accolades

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code platform for application development, today announced that Nick Pike will head up its UK and Ireland sales activity. This appointment comes as OutSystems expands its global reach and builds its customer base across the EMEA region.

Nick Pike will serve as OutSystems Regional Vice President Sales. He brings an enviable track record spanning over 20 years in software and SaaS sales roles, with a history of achieving strong revenue growth and overachievement. Most recently, Nick was Enterprise Director EMEA at New Relic, where he grew European enterprise revenue from $5M to $25M in just two years. Prior to New Relic, he was VP EMEA at Netuitive where he was responsible for managing the business across EMEA.

The announcement comes off the back of OutSystems growing momentum. The company announced a record quarter in Q1 2017, growing its annual recurring revenue by 57 percent and adding 62 new enterprise customers to a growing list of the world's most innovative companies and hiring two former executives from Slack and Splunk. On top of this, OutSystems has been recognised as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017, as well as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service (hpaPaaS) 2017 report. This month has seen further accolades as Gartner named OutSystems as a Leader in the new 2017 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms. In fact, in this report, OutSystems was positioned highest for its ability to execute.

Willem van Enter, Vice President EMEA at OutSystems said: "Nick is a proven leader and expert at developing sales in the UK and beyond, and he brings extensive experience and hands-on sales management skills. With our recent analyst recognition and new hires, we are well set up to build on the ongoing momentum and seize new opportunities in the market. I am very much looking forward to working with Nick and we are excited for what the next year will entail in the UK and Ireland."

Nick Pike said: "Gone are the days where programmers would write every line of code manually. Instead, the market is calling out for a solution that allows users to create and deploy high-quality web and mobile apps significantly faster typically in weeks rather than months. This year, we have a significant opportunity to educate our customers and the market in order to accelerate product development and increase overall business productivity. I was hugely impressed to see that OutSystems is at the forefront of the digital transformation era, having been named as a low-code leader by two of the leading analyst firms and am, therefore, delighted to be driving the sales strategy forward for OutSystems here in the UK and Ireland."

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. With OutSystems, you visually develop your entire application, easily integrate with existing systems, and add your own custom code when you need it. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005011/en/

Contacts:

OutSystems

Paula Elliott

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 (0) 1189 497736

or

Imtiaz Mufti

imtiaz@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 (0) 1189 497738