Adient's Removable Seat Covers Add a Level of Cleanliness to the Car-Sharing Industry

The world is moving closer to autonomous driving, but in the meantime, ride-sharing is the reality for most. Adient, the global leader in automotive seating, has developed removable seat covers to maintain comfort and individualization for drivers and passengers in the car-sharing market.

"With more people joining ride sharing organizations for the reliability, convenience and cost, keeping vehicles clean enhances the experience," says Nick Petouhoff, executive director of engineering for Adient. "We have designed the removable seat covers to do just that."

With an integrated zipper, Adient's seat covers are easy to remove and clean. Covers are washable in 86 degrees F and removing the seat cover will not damage the foam in the structure. Adient foam is protected by a lining underneath the removable covers, eliminating the need to be restored or replaced.

For additional protection, Adient's FreshPer4mance coating can be added to textile seat covers. FreshPer4mance makes textiles liquid-repellent, stain-resistant, antistatic and antimicrobial. Dirt and grime can be removed with one easy wipe, without leaving marks on the fabric. As more people use rental cars, participate in car-sharing and carpooling, Adient's removable seat covers will increase the cleanliness of vehicles.

Besides keeping seats free of dirt and stains, the covers add a level of customization to a vehicle. Through Adient's proprietary, in-house digital ink-jet printing capabilities automakers can test a variety of designs and colors for small series, limited editions and mass products.

Customization features are also available to vehicle owners. Often, upgrading or repairing the interior of a vehicle can be expensive, but giving an interior a facelift with Adient seat covers is an affordable alternative.

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating.With 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com

