cut-e Offers Managers a Free Report on their Leadership Style

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Managers can gain a free comprehensive feedback report that details your leadership style and your work-related values, motives and interests, in return for taking a 30-minute online survey.

Developed by the international assessment specialist cut-e and Irish Times Training, the executive education provider, the survey aims to identify what drives managers in Ireland and what they think about the workplace. It asks for brief demographic details and involves two short psychometric questionnaires about your work-related behaviour and your attitude to your work environment. All of the responses will remain anonymous.

"The results of this survey will be combined to better understand the behaviours that motivate and drive today's managers," said David Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of cut-e. "After taking part, you'll instantly receive a detailed report which summarises your responses and provides useful insights about your leadership style and your values, motives and interests. This will give you a greater understanding of your strengths, your development needs, your work-related behaviour and how you can add greater value in your role. In other words, it will help you to enhance your personal and professional development. You'll also be able to benchmark yourself and your leadership style against other senior managers. "

cut-e and Irish Times Training will reveal the aggregated survey results at an event in September. The results will also be published as part of a forthcoming white paper.

Complete the survey online before 26 July, via a computer or a mobile device, at https://itt.aplygo.com

Background notes: Irish Times Training has been in the professional development and education business for nearly 35 years. As a subsidiary of The Irish Times, it works with a broad range of people and organisations to deliver high quality business and management training.

Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development. In May 2017, cut-e was acquired by Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. cut-e and Aon undertake 30 million assessments each year in 90 countries and 40 languages.