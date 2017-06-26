BeMyEye and Quri Announce Cross-Atlantic Strategic Partnership

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry leaders in mobile crowdsourcing form p artnership to offer an unprecedented level of coverage to customers across Europe and USA

P artnership makes available a c ombined crowd of 850,000 on-demand mobile crowdsourcing workers , that deliver exceptionally granular level s of in-store and street level data, at incredible speed to brands and retailers

BeMyEye simultaneously announces launch into five new European countries; Ireland , Portugal , Sweden , Poland and Czech Republic

BeMyEye, Europe's leading mobile crowdsourcing business, and Quri, USA's leading mobile crowdsourcing business, today announced a landmark strategic partnership deal designed to seamlessly connect their multinational blue chip customers with a combined crowd of 850,000 global on-demand workers across Europe and USA. BeMyEye also announced today that it has opened five new European markets, offering brands and retailers with a service that now includes 15 European countries.

The partnership will offer multinational FMCG, CPG, consumer brands, market research agencies and retailers the ability to run comparable trans-Atlantic crowdsourcing campaigns. The consolidated offering will display results in a centralised platform, providing like-for-like comparisons of in-store and street level data across the two continents. BeMyEye and Quri will now be the exclusive suppliers of mobile crowdsourced data for their respective customer base, in their respective territories.

Luca Pagano, CEO BeMyEye, comments, "Today the two industry leaders for mobile crowdsourcing in their respective markets have come together to offer our customers a much-needed consolidated offering for the collection of in-store and street level data." Pagano continued, "The partnership was an obvious fit of shared values: the high-quality level of data we deliver to our business customers, and our shared vision for improving the lives of unskilled workers by maximising their earning potential and minimising their worked hours."

Pagano concluded, "The partnership comes at the start of a period of rapid internationalisation for BeMyEye as we look to open more European markets by the end of 2017. Having as a partner the leading US mobile crowdsourcing company is a truly valuable prospect to offer our customers."

Justin Behar, CEO & Co-founder, Quri comments, "We work with many multinational clients, so we are excited about this partnership and the potential it provides to serve our clients abroad".

About BeMyEye

Founded in 2011 by Italian entrepreneur and innovator, Gian Luca Petrelli, BeMyEye is Europe's largest and most effective mobile crowdsourcing DaaS (Data as a Service) solution for actionable in-store retail and street level data, with more than 400,000 Eyes subscribing to tasks set by leading companies including Mattel, Coca Cola, P&G, Nestle, Samsung, Heineken, Lavazza and Universal.

BeMyEye leverage the power of our crowd to deliver real-time business insights of unparalleled accuracy to brands and retailers of all shapes and sizes whilst ensuring that our 'Eyes' have the potential to earn money in a way that fitsin with their lifestyle. BeMyEye connects the Eyes with businesses looking for location-specific information, such as checking joint business plan compliance (such as in-store promotions, product launches and merchandising compliance), identifying numerical distribution or optimising the routines of in-house or agency-based fieldforce teams.The crowdsourced insights uncover reliable, real world insights, from any location, at scale. This method empowers businesses to "see" thousands of locations within moments, giving them the intelligence to identify new revenue streams, uphold brand integrity, track joint business plans and make savings quickly."

BeMyEye operates in UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Czech Republic, Poland Portugal, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria and Benelux. The company is headquartered in the UK with offices in Italy,France andSpain, and is a VC-backed company with investment from Europe's leading venture capitalists, Nauta Capital, p101 and 360 Capital Partners. Visit http://www.bemyeye.com/

About Quri

Quri is the leader in Performance Driven Merchandising', transforming the in-store experience by providing continuous, real-time, store-level visibility into merchandising conditions across all major channels and retailers in the US market.

KraftHeinz, Nest, Red Bull and Johnson & Johnson plus 100+ other global companies rely on Quri to help optimize the $4 trillion dollars spent annually on retail go-to-market and in-store merchandising. Quri is powered by proprietary data quantifying the shopper view in-store and collected by an on-demand retail workforce. For more information on Quri or Performance Driven Merchandising', visit http://quri.com/.

For more information please contact:

David Miller

david.miller@bemyeye.com

