Siteimprove Launches Content Management System Plug-in

Seamless integration between company's services and CMS optimizes web teams' efforts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that empowers website editors to continuously test, fix and optimize their work through actionable content and analytics insights, has launched a new Content Management System (CMS) plug-in.

"Our efficient and convenient CMS plug-in helps bring a superior digital experience to life," said Nicolai Munch Andersen, Product Owner, Siteimprove. "Web editors and content creators can now put Siteimprove to work where our service is most valuable to them: during the content creation and editing process in their CMS platforms."

Although link checkers and other quality assurance plug-ins can be integrated into a CMS, each one runs separately, and activating them is a manual process. For the first time, Siteimprove is offering web teams the ability to manage their digital presence in one place and in real time.

Analytics insights can now also become part of the content creation process. With the Siteimprove CMS Plugin, editors can instantly hone the visitor experience to improve a page's performance. Once the detected issues have been addressed, CMS users can call on the plug-in to directly re-check the relevant page and see if further action is needed.

The new Siteimprove CMS Plugin is available on Drupal, EpiServer, eZ Publish, Magento, Sitecore, Umbraco, and WordPress (WooCommerce), and more systems on the way.

"Content is king, but consistency reigns supreme," said Munch Andersen. "The Siteimprove CMS Plugin will ensure all web editors and content creators are able to protect their reputation and maintain credibility."

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove transforms the way organizations manage and deliver their digital presence. With the Siteimprove Intelligence Platform, you gain complete visibility and deep insights into what matters, empowering you and your team to outperform the status quo with certainty every day. With a worldwide customer base of more than 5,000 customers, Siteimprove serves dozens of markets from offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Minneapolis, Oslo, Sydney, Toronto, and Vienna. For more information, visit www.siteimprove.com.