Robin Hood Bingo' Launches Exciting Summer Events

Robin Hood Bingo' launches its exciting summer events, with £50,000 in prizes including vacations, shopping vouchers, gadgets and more.

Slots and Instant Game players will be able to play weekly competitions, like Friday Frenzy, Fluffy Master, and Spin a Vacation. Plus, the award winning bingo site has just announced the opening of a brand new bingo room aptly named 'Summer Sizzler' with many luxury prize giveaways.

Summer Sizzler is a 90 ball bingo room with a weekly bingo game offering tangible prizes to 1line, 2line, Full House, 1TG, and 2TG winners. Open every Friday at 10pm throughout the summer, players will have a chance to win prizes including travel vouchers, iPads, Laptops, iRobots, and many more gifts.

In addition to purchasing cards to Summer Sizzler's games, players can earn them in several other ways. Cards can be earned by playing bingo games, getting a bingo on the SUN pattern, and by playing slots in the summer themed slots category.

"'You play, we give away' is Robin Hood's commitment and our Summer Giveaway events are a perfect example of how we deliver on our promise," said Adi Frum, CEO of United Commissions. "With over 700,000 members, Robin is now one of the UK's leading online Bingo sites."

Players can look forward to Robin Hood's Friday Frenzy every weekend. This new bingo promotion is oriented towards slot players and offers the chance to win huge prizes like getaways, hampers, tablets, and vouchers. There is a featured slot every Friday which can be played to earn tickets to the prize raffle.

The bingo chat rooms will be bustling this summer with fun seasonal chat parties. Players will be able to win extra prizes, play fixed jackpot games, and buy special BOGOF cards.

A new Robin Prize Wheel was recently launched, featuring 12 guaranteed prizes. Robin Hood Bingo members play their favourite games, and every wager they make fills the Wheel progress bar. Upon completion, they receive free spins on the prize wheel with each spin offering a guaranteed win.

There will also be more summer giveaways promoted on Robin Hood Bingo's social accounts and players can learn more by following Robin's Facebook fan page and Twitter page.

About Robin Hood Bingo

Robin Hood Bingo is one of the top bingo sites in United Commissions' brand portfolio which include Moon Bingo', Loony Bingo', and Ted Bingo' as well as casino sites Moon Games', Vegas Spins', and Wicked Jackpots'. The site is dedicated to bringing players generous offers and the best online gaming experience. Robin Hood Bingo is powered by Dragonfish and is licensed to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Cassava Enterprises (Gibraltar).

