ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK) announced Erdem Holding A.S. has placed another order with the company to deliver and install a wind farm. The manufacturer is to supply ten N131/3900 turbines for the Eber wind farm. A Premium Service covering at least 15 years also forms part of the deal.



The Eber project is the first one for which Nordex will be producing and supplying its N131/3900 turbines.



