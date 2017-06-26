Announcement



26 June 2017



Coloplast - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme



As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2017 Coloplast has initiated the second part of the share buy-back programme totalling up to DKK 1bn. This part of the programme of DKK500m is expected to take place from 27 February, 2017 to 28 August, 2017.



The buy-back programme will be structured in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour" rules, which ensure that the company is protected against violation of insider legislation in connection with the buyback programme.



The following transactions have been executed during 19 - 23 June 2017:



Date Number of Buying Amount DKK shares price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2017 0 0.00 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 June 2017 0 0.00 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2017 10,000 585.33 5,853,303.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 June 2017 8,000 582.71 4,661,696.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 June 2017 17,000 579.78 9,856,305.90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated until now under the 582,793 531.57 309,794,978.67 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,495,036 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.62% of the company's total share capital.



This announcement is available in a Danish and an English language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.



