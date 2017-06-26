The Tamil Nadu utility is planning to slash its net metering tariff from INR 6.63 - 7.23/kWh to potentially as little as INR 2.20/kWh in response to recent record-low tariffs in the state and as a means to increase uptake of rooftop solar.

Indian state utility the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced plans to drastically slash its net metering rates in an attempt to boost rooftop solar uptake in Tamil Nadu.

Faced with a central government-set rooftop solar target for the state of 3.5 GW, and in the wake of record-low solar tariffs that have made existing net metering rates appear rather generous, TANGEDCO has proposed reducing the net metering by more than half.

Currently, domestic solar customers in Tamil Nadu are eligible for a net metering rate of INR 6.63/kWh ($0.103/kWh) ...

