Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:





Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 15,623,000 3,793,525,860 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2017 145,000 253.36 36,737,200 -------------------- 20 June 2017 145,000 255.23 37,008,350 -------------------- 21 June 2017 146,000 251.50 36,719,000 -------------------- 22 June 2017 145,000 249.10 36,119,500 -------------------- 23 June 2017 150,000 249.16 37,374,000 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 25 731,000 183,958,050 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 16,354,000 3,977,483,910 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 18,672,571 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.99% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



