

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Monday even as trading volumes remained thin amid holidays in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to celebrate the end of Ramadan.



While underlying sentiment remained supported by optimism about global growth, falling Treasury yields drove down the U.S dollar ahead of inflation figures due this week from Europe and the U.S.



The focus was also on U.S. healthcare bill after Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has pushed for a vote on the bill before the congress leaves for its July 4th Independence Day holiday.



China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 27.57 points or 0.87 percent to 3,185.44 after reports that index provider MSCI could substantially raise the future weighting of China 'A' shares in its emerging markets benchmark. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 201 points or 0.79 percent at 25,871 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher as the yen held little changed versus its rivals and oil prices rose more than 1 percent on short-covering after posting losses for five weeks in a row.



The Nikkei average inched up 20.68 points or 0.10 percent to 20,153.35, led by mining stocks. The broader Topix index finished 0.05 percent higher at 1,612.21.



Toshiba shares tumbled 3.1 percent after the stock has been demoted from the first to the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Takata shares were suspended from trade after the company filed for bankruptcy.



Australian shares eked out modest gains even as banking stocks continued to struggle on concerns over the bank tax levy and the housing market. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 4.30 points or 0.08 percent to 5,720.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.80 points or 0.07 percent higher at 5,758.40.



Food and grocery wholesaler Metcash soared 5 percent after the company resumed shareholder payouts. Retailers Wesfarmers and Woolworths rose about 1 percent each.



Mining giant Rio Tinto advanced 1.3 percent and South32 gained 0.8 percent while the big four banks ended on a mixed note after a second Australian state said it was open to charging its own bank tax.



Aveo shares slumped 11 percent on reports of a joint ABC Four Corners and Fairfax Media investigation into the retirement village company.



Seoul shares rose as investors lapped up large-cap technology stocks on expectations for strong second-quarter earnings.



The benchmark Kospi climbed 10.06 points or 0.42 percent to a record high of 2,388.66, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbing 1.4 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



New Zealand shares edged up in relatively light trading ahead of the country's trade balance data for May, slated for release on Tuesday.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 41.86 points or 0.55 percent to 7,595.50, with Metro Performance Glass, Spark New Zealand, Z Energy and Orion Health Group pacing the gainers.



Sky Network Television lost 2 percent after the pay television provider decided to terminate a sales agreement to buy Vodafone's local unit.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded from multi-month lows and positive housing market data spurred optimism about the economy.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent while the Dow edged down marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX