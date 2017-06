BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, British Bankers' Association is scheduled to issue UK mortgage approvals data for May. Economists forecast the number of mortgages approved for house purchases to fall to 40.25K from 40.75K in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8789 against the euro, 1.2353 against the Swiss franc, 1.2729 against the U.S. dollar and 142.09 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX