

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday. The yen fell to a 6-day low of 142.25 against the pound, from an early high of 141.48.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to a 5-day low of 111.63 from an early 4-day high of 111.14.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to nearly a 4-week low of 124.97 and a 1-month low of 115.10 from early highs of 124.37 and 114.61, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 144.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the greenback, 126.00 against the euro and 116.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX