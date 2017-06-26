

Changes in the List of Persons Entitled to Control Votes Attached to Shares



Acron (ticker AKRN on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange) has been informed about changes in the list of persons exercising direct and indirect control over votes attached to shares in the Company.



On 19 June 2017, Norka Investments S.Ã r.l., which previously held 15.60% of shares in Acron, terminated its participation in the Issuer.



In turn, Redbrick Investments S.Ã r.l., which previously had direct and indirect control over 72.09% of votes attached to the shares in Acron, obtained direct and indirect control over 87.69% of votes (including quasi-treasury stock).



According to information received by Acron Group, after the above-mentioned changes, the Group's ultimate controlling shareholder remained the same.



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



