Silicon Mobility, the technology leader developing solutions for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility, announced today the opening of its branch office in Munich, Germany. This office will focus on providing the adequate support to German OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Silicon Mobility's German branch office will be headed by Mr. Ewald Liess, newly appointed Vice President of Global Sales.

"Silicon Mobility is experiencing incredible market traction. More than 20 automotive companies in Europe, Japan and USA are already engaged in evaluations and proof of concept developments, enjoying the benefits of OLEA® FPCU, OLEA® Composer and OLEA® Lib" says Bruno Paucard, President and CEO of Silicon Mobility. "It's now time to actively increase our sales and customer support organization international. By appointing Ewald Liess we are not only completing our management team with a highly skilled and experienced talent but are also sending to the market a very strong sign of commitment, professionalism and dedication."

Ewald Liess is a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in the automotive electronics industry and an extensive background in sales as well as embedded systems development in various automotive segments. He started his career in 1989 at Motorola where he endorsed several roles from application engineering to consultant center manager. From 1998, Ewald joined Infineon Technologies first as director of application engineering for all microcontrollers, and then moved to director of automotive sales until 2007. After spending three years at Gennum Corporation as general manager of Snowbush IP in Toronto, he joined Micronas as VP of global sales and business development in 2010. In 2014, Ewald moved to a senior advisor position to support technology companies with their strategic positioning and especially in the automotive market.

Silicon Mobility's German branch location in Munich is evidence of Silicon Mobility's commitment to building a lasting presence in the German market and to invest in long-term customer relationships with German vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

About Silicon Mobility:

Silicon Mobility is a technology leader for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility.

The company designs, develops and sells flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.

Silicon Mobility's products control electric motors, battery and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight and cost of electric motors and increase the battery range and durability.

Silicon Mobility technologies and products accelerate the car's powertrain electrification and the deployment of driverless vehicles for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

For more information, visit: www.silicon-mobility.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005475/en/

Contacts:

Communication Press contact:

Alexandra Corbelli, +33 144 908 253 +33 676 551 550

acorbelli@kalima-rp.fr

or

Silicon Mobility

David Fresneau, Tel: +33 (0)484 791 020

david.fresneau@silicon-mobility.com