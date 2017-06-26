Santander Brasil' Chooses GuardiCore Centra' Security Platform To Protect Data Center

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GuardiCore, a leader in internal data center security and breach detection, today announced that Santander Brasil, the largest subsidiary of Santander Group, has selected GuardiCore's Centra Security Platform to provide advanced data center security.

Santander Brasil is the fifth largest commercial bank in Brazil with about 36 million customers, it operates in all segments of financial markets, with a network of 3,420 branches. Located in Campinas, its data center is the first Tier IV certified in Brazil.

"Brazil is a very competitive market and we need to have the latest security technology to protect our customer's data and be ahead of our competitors," said Marino Aguiar, Santander Brasil - CIO. "GuardiCore enables us to enhance our overall data center security strategy and help our IT security team to avoid today's advanced threats."

Santander Brasil uses GuardiCore's Centra Security Platform to continuously monitor east-west traffic within its virtualized data center, allowing its IT security team to detect breaches inside the data center faster, reduce dwell time and block intruders' lateral movements. The GuardiCore Centra Security Platform is the only security product on the market that provides a single, scalable platform that covers five critical capabilities for effective modern data center security: flow visualization, micro-segmentation, breach detection, automated analysis and response.

"We are proud that Santander Brazil has selected GuardiCore to help protect its assets from the critical data center," said Pavel Gurvich, co-founder and CEO of GuardiCore. "Our Security Platform Centra is designed specifically for virtualized data centers enabling organizations to keep their sensitive data secure without slowing down the pace of changes in their data center as business continues to grow."

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in internal data center security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to stop advanced threats through real-time breach detection and response. Developed by the top cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks in their data centers. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

