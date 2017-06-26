Citizen Empowerment, Main Theme of the Biggest Edition Ever of Smart City Expo World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Under the theme Empower Cities, Empower Citizens, Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event on smart cities will host on 2017 its biggest edition. From November 14 to 16, Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue will gather 650 cities, 600 exhibitors and 420 speakers. The event will focus on the strategies to empower metropolises and their citizens through active participation, critical reflection, awareness and access and control over important decisions and resources.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160513/367297LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527419/Smart_City_Expo_World_Congress.jpg )



Many agree that digital technologies are the backbone of the cities of the future and that without them urban transformation would be impossible. But SCEWC 2016 will also focus on the fact that cities are run and inhabited by people and these citizens are more so the future of cities.

Six months before the event, SCEWC has already booked 92% of its floorspace, exceeding last year's figures by 20%. The 600 companies exhibiting at the 2017 edition - among which are CAF, Deutsche Telekom, Engie, Huawei, Mastercard, Microsoft, Siemens, Suez and ZTE - will cover more than 15,000 net square metres and among the list of cities and countries showcasing their projects are Denmark, Dubai, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Holland, Israel, London, New York, Norway, Quebec, Spain and the United States.

Smart Mobility World Congress

One of the key issues that cities face is Mobility. The ability to provide safe and easy movement both within a city and from one metropolis to another is one of the cornerstones of smart cities. On 2017, SCEWC will host the first Smart Mobility World Congress (SMWC), a smart transport summit that will be held yearly and will showcase the most innovative advances in urban and inter-city mobility. SMWC will have its own space within SCEWC, its auditorium and will host the congress of ALAMYS, the Latin American Metro and Underground Railway Association.

An international benchmark

Over the last 6 years, SCEWC has become the world smart cities benchmark event gathering over 16.000 attendees from 126 countries on its last edition. Its international impact has grown with regional events in Casablanca (Morocco), Istanbul (Turkey), Kyoto (Japan) and Puebla (Mexico) and soon Buenos Aires (Argentina) further consolidating SCEWC as the international leading event in smart urbans solutions and drawing more attendees and interest toward the global event held in Barcelona every year.