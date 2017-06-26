ACOEM: ACOEM Group opens two new subsidiaries in Germany and India

Limonest, France, June 26th 2017. ACOEM Group, experts in monitoring environmental parameters including noise, vibration and air quality continues its rapid international growth by opening two new subsidiaries in Germany and India.

ACOEM Group has undergone continuous growth since it was founded in 2011, following Areva's sale of its 01dB-Metravib activities. Today, the Group generates over €87 million in global sales annually, 70% of which comes from six international subsidiaries based in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sweden and the United States. Pursuing its international growth strategy, ACOEM Group announced the opening of two new subsidiaries:

Munich, Germany : Launched in April 2017, ACOEM Germany is led by Johan Loesal. Joel joined ACOEM in January 2016 to grow the ONEPROD and FIXTURLASER brands of ACOEM internationally.



Vadodara, India: ACOEM India started operations in February 2017 and is led by Samir Sabnis. Based one hour north of Mumbai by plane, ACOEM India will leverage the presence of stablemate company ECOTECH who merged with ACOEM Group also in February 2017. ECOTECH is an Indo-Australian company specialising in air quality monitoring.

The two new subsidiaries will be in charge of commercialising and providing support for products and services designed to reduce environmental impact. In doing so, ACEOM Germany and ACOEM India will help customers prevent noise and vibration pollution, improve air quality, optimise productivity, and increasing the reliability of industrial machinery. ACOEM Germany and ACOEM India will represent all ACOEM Group brands with a major focus on industrial monitoring activities (ONEPROD, FIXTURLASER, and MEAX) and environmental monitoring (01dB and ECOTECH).

"Two new subsidiaries in Germany and India demonstrate our ambitious development strategy for the ACOEM Group. Through companies that we acquire, and our various sites, we want to develop technological expertise and geographical positions that empower us to become a worldwide leader in the growing market for monitoring environmental parameters." Fabien Condemine, CEO, ACOEM Group

