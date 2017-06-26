WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,761,940.27 10.9348
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,645,559.49 14.5779
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 790,282.98 17.5027
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,629,229.45 16.839
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 700000 USD 6,877,090.21 9.8244
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2550000 USD 25,053,094.28 9.8247
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,271,375.18 13.2005
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,318.28 14.0152
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,210,866.56 16.9115
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,601,440.34 17.0684
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,672,204.72 11.9435
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 56,399,421.83 17.9046
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1890000 USD 36,668,504.88 19.4013
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,731,090.97 17.9
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,564,914.38 14.7633
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,672.49 15.032
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,336,835.91 16.1065
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,343,041.93 18.6534
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,325,371.14 16.492
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,797,300.47 10.7376
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,304,789.41 18.6372
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,185.10 19.0116
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,762,996.89 19.052
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,196,413.68 17.0475
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,196,273.42 17.0468
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,374,446.41 13.984
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,378,147.47 17.8528
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,182,862.67 15.2793
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,233,417.14 10.3889
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,210,725.55 18.2056
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,600,753.40 15.2534
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 243,673.75 16.2449
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,650,558.62 5.7659
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,419,109.38 18.8434
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,540.94 16.0083
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,846,258.44 14.202
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,593,783.73 17.7656
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,341.32 19.0213
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,732,260.06 19.1398
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,410,088.98 19.132
