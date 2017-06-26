

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,761,940.27 10.9348



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,645,559.49 14.5779



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 790,282.98 17.5027



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,629,229.45 16.839



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 700000 USD 6,877,090.21 9.8244



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2550000 USD 25,053,094.28 9.8247



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,271,375.18 13.2005



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,318.28 14.0152



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,210,866.56 16.9115



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,601,440.34 17.0684



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,672,204.72 11.9435



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 56,399,421.83 17.9046



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1890000 USD 36,668,504.88 19.4013



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,731,090.97 17.9



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,564,914.38 14.7633



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,672.49 15.032



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,336,835.91 16.1065



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,343,041.93 18.6534



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,325,371.14 16.492



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,797,300.47 10.7376



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,304,789.41 18.6372



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,185.10 19.0116



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,762,996.89 19.052



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,196,413.68 17.0475



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,196,273.42 17.0468



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,374,446.41 13.984



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,378,147.47 17.8528



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,182,862.67 15.2793



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,233,417.14 10.3889



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,210,725.55 18.2056



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,600,753.40 15.2534



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 243,673.75 16.2449



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,650,558.62 5.7659



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,419,109.38 18.8434



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,540.94 16.0083



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,846,258.44 14.202



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,593,783.73 17.7656



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,341.32 19.0213



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,732,260.06 19.1398



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,410,088.98 19.132



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX