

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals declined to an eight-month low in May, the British Bankers' Association reported Monday.



The number of mortgages approved in May totaled 40,347, the lowest since September 2016. Economists had forecast approvals to drop to 40,250 from 40,686 in April.



Remortgaging approval numbers of 24,248 were 10 percent lower than in May 2016, BBA said.



Gross mortgage borrowing was GBP 13.3 billion, much in line with recent months and 9 percent higher than a year before. At the same time, net mortgage borrowing grew 2.4 percent.



Consumer credit climbed 5.1 percent compared to April's 6.4 percent increase.



'Businesses appear to be weighing up their options before raising finance to fund projects or developments,' Eric Leenders, BBA Managing Director for Retail Banking said. 'After a long period of subdued company borrowing, overall growth is starting to stabilise at a modest rate.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX