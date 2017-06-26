Roughly 956.8 MW of solar capacity is now under development at 28 locations in Pakistan under the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), with 556.5 MW set for completion by the end of 2018.Developers are now nearing financial close on 72.5 MW of capacity, all of which is set to come online between December 2017 and March 2018, the AEDB said. An additional 484 MW of PV projects are expected to start generating electricity by the end of 2019. The AEDB sees enormous potential to install off-grid and on-grid PV arrays in the northern and western parts of Pakistan. "Serious projects are coming up," it said. The pipeline under the government agency includes a number of large-scale projects. Karachi-based Siddiqsons Solar, for example, aims to complete 50 MW in Chakwal, Punjab province, by March 2018. M/s Integrated Power Solutions and M/s Jafri & Associates, meanwhile, each plan to commission 50 MW arrays in Nooriabad, Sindh province, by July 2018. China's ET Solar also plans to complete ...

